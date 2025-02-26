Burntisland Shipyard boss praises 'much improved display' in win

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson (Pic by Mark Ferguson)

One week on from their poor display in a 3-0 home hammering by Edinburgh College, Burntisland Shipyard produced an altogether better display as they edged Coldstream 1-0 at home in their latest East of Scotland Football League second division match.

Lee Richardson’s team – who move onto 25 points from 21 fixtures in tenth place – earned the three points on seven minutes when Dan McBay shot home after being set up by Mikey Gibb.

Coldstream enjoyed their best spell at the start of the second period and Shipyard breathed a collective sigh of relief when an attempt struck the bar before the ball was cleared by the defence.

“What a difference a week makes,” manager Richardson told club media post match.

"When everyone turns up and does their job it makes life so much easier.

"I am pleased with the win and more so with the clean sheet, something that Kacper (Shippy goalkeeper Kacper Okupnik) more than deserved today.”

Last weekend also saw Burntisland Shipyard welcome some of the players and management from the 1994/95 team which reached the last 32 of the Scottish Cup that season despite the fact that they were playing in the Kirkcaldy & District Amateur League at the time.

Shippy posted online: “All the boys certainly enjoyed themselves at the match and were delighted to see the current Shippy team come out on top.”

This Saturday sees Shippy welcome Livingston United to Recreation Park for a League Cup first round tie. Kick-off for this one is at 2.30pm.