Lee Richardson led his team to victory over Ormiston Primrose

Shippy took the lead in the 44th minute following a free-kick played deep into the box and big Iain Millar got on the end of it, although who got the final touch is open to debate as Primrose defender Josh Winnik was credited with an own goal in some quarters.

The second half got off to a sensational start as the Shippy scored barely 20 seconds into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony showed interest in a flighted ball through the middle and although he was second favourite to get the ball, Ormiston keeper Reece Pollock failed to catch the ball at the edge of his area allowing Benji to walk the ball into the net and double the lead.

It was 3-0 five minutes later as James headed home a Harris Kay free-kick at the back post. James got his second a few minutes later as he rose higher than Pollock to nod in another Kay setpiece.

Ormiston pulled a goal back as the game entered added time and Costello would be disappointed that he failed to collect substitute Zac Scally’s low shot. The Shippy restored their four-goal lead in the closing seconds as substitute Billy Murray’s shot went in off the underside of the bar.