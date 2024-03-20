There was a defeat for Lee Richardson's Burntisland Shipyard team last weekend (Library pic)

The Shippy squad, which was depleted by injury, illness and unavailability, had a couple of defensive mistakes severely punished with the concession of two goals during the game at Shielfield Stadium and were also on the receiving end of a horrendously bad offside decision.

The Fife visitors, handing debuts to recenty signed Declan Turner and young trialists Ryan Sharp and George Burke, were backed throughout by visiting ‘Ultras’ fans, resplendant in their new hoodies.

But the away supporters were quickly left gutted just eight minutes into this match as a rare error by goalkeeper Mikey Couser let in Craig Bell to convert the loose ball and make it 1-0 for Tweedmouth.

Both sides then had chances to score before Burntisland netted an equaliser when fine approach play was the pre-cursor to Shaun Keatings finding the net with an impressive strike.

But Shippy were then left sickened when Rangers’ Rhys Bloomfield, who appeared to be yards offside when latching onto a through pass, was allowed to continue by the referee and duly knocked the ball past Couser.

The anger felt by Shippy at the goal being allowed to stand was said to be exacerbated when the away contingent reportedly heard a member of the Tweedmouth management team stating that Bloomfield’s strike was ‘miles offside’.

Shippy’s bid to try and get back on level terms was severely hit when the referee showed goalscorer Keatings a second yellow card and subsequent red and the player was sent off.

This was a major blow to Shippy and they seemed to switch off as Rangers netted their third goal of the afternoon when Bell netted his second after the ball had been given away.

Burntisland manager Lee Richardson told club media in a brief post match reaction: “I can’t fault the boys’ effort and commitment today.”

Mid-table Shippy were continuing their second division league campaign at home to Kennoway Star Hearts after we went to press on Wednesday.