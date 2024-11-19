Lee Richardson's team progressed after dramatic cup encounter (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Despite eking out a 3-2 win at Kennoway Star Hearts after extra-time to seal the sides’ King Cup first round encounter last Saturday, Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson was not wholly satisfied by his team’s efforts.

Shippy, who booked a home tie against Bathgate Thistle in the second round, took the lead through a Ben Anthony penalty after 19 minutes following a foul on Mikey Gibb.

After the hosts’ Grant Allan was red carded for dissent, Burntisland went two up through Tony McAndrew.

But Kennoway pulled it back to 2-1 early in the second half when Dylan Walker scored a penalty given for Ethan Bauld’s foul.

And the home team sensationally equalised a minute into added time when Walker capitalised on some poor defending to slot the ball beyond Ryan Couser.

Kennoway were reduced to nine men when Dale Prattis was unable to continue after picking up an injury with all available substitutes used.

And Shippy duly won it when Dan McBay headed in a Gibb cross, with the visitors then having Blair Kerr sent off for a second booking.

“We should have won that at a canter by creating and taking more chances,” gaffer Richardson told club media post match. "There is nothing we can do when penalties like that are given, however, their equaliser should have been defended much better.

"We are into the next round and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”

This Saturday, Shippy host Easthouses Lily in the league with the match kicking off at 2.30pm.