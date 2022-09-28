Burntisland Shipyard derby postponement ‘cost Kirkcaldy & Dysart four figure sum’
There was high drama on Saturday when the eagerly-anticipated Fife local derby between Kirkcaldy & Dysart and Burntisland Shipyard was postponed due to Burntisland being unable to field a team.
The match had been due to take place in the East of Scotland League’s first division, and the fact that it didn’t appeared to be a source of major frustration for those of a Dysart persuasion, who claimed that the call-off would cost their club ‘a four figure sum’.
The Dysart Twitter feed stated on Friday: “We are very disappointed to announce that we have been advised that Saturday’s much anticipated derby match against Burntisland Shipyard has been cancelled due to Burntisland Shipyard being unable to field a team.
"We understand that these things can happen from time to time, but the cancelling of this fixture will result in a substantial four figure financial loss to the club, with full hospitality having been booked and a higher than normal derby crowd expected.
"Although the league may or may not decide to award the points to Kirkcaldy & Dysart the financial loss won’t be compensated for which is a big blow to the club in the current financial climate.”
Most Popular
Dysart were away to Newtongrange Star in the league after we went to press on Wednesday.
This Saturday, Dysart make a league trip to Leith Athletic which kicks off at 2.30pm.