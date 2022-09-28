Burntisland Shipyard derby postponement ‘cost Kirkcaldy & Dysart four figure sum’

Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Craig Ness

The match had been due to take place in the East of Scotland League’s first division, and the fact that it didn’t appeared to be a source of major frustration for those of a Dysart persuasion, who claimed that the call-off would cost their club ‘a four figure sum’.

The Dysart Twitter feed stated on Friday: “We are very disappointed to announce that we have been advised that Saturday’s much anticipated derby match against Burntisland Shipyard has been cancelled due to Burntisland Shipyard being unable to field a team.

"We understand that these things can happen from time to time, but the cancelling of this fixture will result in a substantial four figure financial loss to the club, with full hospitality having been booked and a higher than normal derby crowd expected.

"Although the league may or may not decide to award the points to Kirkcaldy & Dysart the financial loss won’t be compensated for which is a big blow to the club in the current financial climate.”

Dysart were away to Newtongrange Star in the league after we went to press on Wednesday.