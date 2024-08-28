Burntisland Shipyard draw last game before big Scottish Cup weekend
With youngster Finlay Russell in fine form in goal, Shippy earned a point thanks to Kris Murphy’s 20th-minute goal after Scott Bruce’s early opener for the visitors.
Oakley played the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Sean Preston’s red card, but Burntisland couldn’t find a winner.
Boss Lee Richardson told club media post match: “We didn’t put them under enough pressure when we had the extra man.
"We probably created more when it was 11-a-side. Nonetheless, it was a much-improved performance after last week’s disappointment.
"We defended much better today and young Finlay was outstanding in goal.”
