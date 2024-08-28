Burntisland Shipyard draw last game before big Scottish Cup weekend

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 11:31 BST
Burntisland boss Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)Burntisland boss Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)
Burntisland boss Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)
Burntisland Shipyard warmed up for this Saturday’s home Scottish Cup 2nd Preliminary Round match against Dunipace (kick-off 3pm) with a 1-1 home draw against Oakley United in their latest East of Scotland Football League second division match last weekend.

With youngster Finlay Russell in fine form in goal, Shippy earned a point thanks to Kris Murphy’s 20th-minute goal after Scott Bruce’s early opener for the visitors.

Oakley played the last 35 minutes with 10 men after Sean Preston’s red card, but Burntisland couldn’t find a winner.

Boss Lee Richardson told club media post match: “We didn’t put them under enough pressure when we had the extra man.

"We probably created more when it was 11-a-side. Nonetheless, it was a much-improved performance after last week’s disappointment.

"We defended much better today and young Finlay was outstanding in goal.”

