Burntisland Shipyard dump Dunipace in dominant performance

Burntisland Shipyard 3 Dunipace 0

The Shipyard produced a performance that was long overdue as they swept aside promotion chasing Dunipace with relative ease at Recreation Park on Saturday.

The main difference from previous matches was that the defence looked solid, giving the whole team the confidence that had been lacking in recent weeks and with that came the desired performance and result.

Iain Millar returned from suspension and Robbie Crawford was back in the squad following a long-term injury.

There were also home debuts for the Anthony brothers but unfortunately for Darrell it was cut short due to injury with less than ten minutes on the clock, Crawford his replacement.

The Shippy were very much on top in the first half and took the lead on 31 minutes.

From a Glancy set piece delivery Millar rose highest to nod home off the underside of the bar and despite the valiant efforts of the Dunipace defence to clear, the ball was over the line and the goal was given.

Shippy doubled their lead on the hour mark though there was a touch of good fortune about the goal.

Another Glancy corner caused panic in the box and despite clearing the ball off the line a couple times Dunipace’s luck deserted them as the ball cannoned off Allan and into the net.

In the 73rd minute a third goal duly arrived via the penalty spot.

Glancy was involved again as he burst into the box and he was barged off the ball as he shaped to cross.

Referee Billy Cooper had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and B. Anthony made it four goals in four appearances though Kane was unlucky as he got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

It was a much-needed win for the Shipyard, a win that sent the young “Shippy Ultras” home happy as they sung their songs leaving the ground.

This Saturday sees Shippy back on their travels as they face Arniston Rangers for the first ever time in a league match at Newbyres Park. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.

Burntisland Shipyard: M. Gibb, R. O’Donnell, I. Millar, G. Ross, D. Hunter, S. Strang, D. Allan, R. Lennie, B. Anthony, D. Anthony (R. Crawford) (J. Galloway), S. Glancy. Unused Subs: P. Bell, A. Watt, K. Kwapinski.