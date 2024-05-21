Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson (Pic by Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard rounded off their East of Scotland League second division campaign with a 3-0 home loss to Armadale Thistle last Saturday.

The Shippy website declared that this match brought the curtain down on what had been “an extremely disappointing season”, which ended with the club finishing fourth bottom of the table with 32 points from their 30 matches.

This tally was accumulated as a result of nine wins, five draws and 16 defeats for the Fife outfit during the 2023-24 league campaign, with their last win being a 4-1 success at Ormiston Primrose on April 27.

There have been mitigating circumstances behind the poor campaign though, with Shipyard having been hit by several injuries to many players, with Mikey Couser, Scott Costello, Kearyn Hicks, Iain Millar, Cammy Lewis and Ben Anthony all missing for months while others were out for a few weeks.

Player availability also played a major role in putting a Shippy team on the park for manager Lee Richardson.

In fact, on only one occasion was the same team fielded in successive matches.

With Armadale still chasing a promotion spot it came as no surprise that they ran out 3-0 winner last weekend, although the result was in vain as Edinburgh South won their match against Kennoway Star Hearts to secure the third promotion place.

Goals in the 17th, 45th and 53rd minutes eased Armadale to victory, with keeper Cole Miller also producing a couple of very good saves to keep the score down.

At the other end, Armadale keeper Andrew Murphy was also in impressive form as he saved well from Michael Gibb and Shaun Keatings.

Once again there was a three figure crowd inside Recreation Park and the club would like to thank all the locals for their unwavering support throughout what was a difficult season.

Burntisland Shipyard: C. Miller; E. Bauld; M. Moodie; M. Robertson; M. James; H. Kay; K. Beard; CJ. Thomson; M. Gibb; D. Perrie; S. Keatings. Subs: K. Murphy; R. MacAulay; C. Lewis; E. McQuade; E. Bell; I. Millar.

