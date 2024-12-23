Burntisland Shipyard exit King Cup after 17-penalty nailbiter against Bathgate Thistle

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson remained upbeat post match on Saturday, despite having just watched his side exit the King Cup in heartbreaking circumstances at home against Bathgate Thistle.

Shippy went 1-0 up in this second round tie after 20 minutes when Kris Murphy shot home from 20 yards.

Bathgate equalised in the 72nd minute with what appeared to be a wind assisted goal, a left footed free-kick from Lennon Smith wide out on the right finding its way into the far top corner.

No further goals in extra-time meant a penalty shootout and each side scored with their first five efforts to take it into sudden death.

After three more successful penalties each, Finlay McKay converted Thistle’s ninth kick and when Daniel Brockie stepped up for Shippy to keep the shootout going, his attempt was wide of the target meaning Bathgate had won 9-8 on penalties.

But Shippy boss Richardson told club media: “I was very pleased with the boys again today.

"They showed the same application as last Saturday and I can’t fault any of them.

"It was a game that could have gone either way, though we might have won it towards the end of the 90 minutes.

"When it goes to penalties it’s a lottery as someone is inevitably going to miss one and I feel for Disco (Brockie) and also Kacper (Burntisland keeper Okupnik) who was very unlucky not to keep one out.”

Shippy are at home to Kennoway Star Hearts in the second division this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.