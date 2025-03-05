Burntisland Shipyard exit League Cup after 3-2 home defeat

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson (Pic Mark Ferguson)

East of Scotland Football League second division outfit Burntisland Shipyard exited the League Cup at the first round stage last weekend as they were defeated 3-2 at home by Livingston United.

It was 1-0 for the visitors on 19 minutes at Recreation Park when a free-kick from wide on the left found its way into the net. It was difficult to see if anyone had got a touch, with the goal being awarded to Grant MacDonald.

Shippy captain Iain Millar limped off in the 28th minute to be replaced by Mark James.

And United doubled their lead a minute later when a free-kick was headed on and Ross Guy was on hand to head the ball beyond Kacper Okupnik.

Shippy made a flying start to the second half as Galloway saw his strike parried before Michael Gibb pulled a goal back in the 49th minute. His initial attempt was blocked, but he regained the ball and despatched it into the net from the edge of the box.

Ryan Mahood was off target for Livingston in the 54th minute, but his team did not have to wait long to score again as Guy got his second of the match. Despite being grounded he was still able to get his shot away and it beat Okupnik to find the net.

Anthony saw his header hit the post before the danger was cleared in the 61st minute. But Shippy got back into the match once again through a James header as he beat keeper Steven Clark to the ball and looped it over him and into the net.

Shippy are not back in competitive action until Friday, March 14 when they visit Stirling University for a league match which kicks off at 7.45pm.