Burntisland Shipyard fail to score in league double header
That first Recreation Park encounter was a game of very few chances, with the draw hitting the promotion hopes of third-placed Edinburgh South.
Moving onto last weekend, Shippy’s website reported that – with both teams having little to play for and missing key players from their squads – neither side looked like they were familiar with each other as many players were playing out of position.
Lee Richardson’s men had the first effort on goal after 24 minutes when Dan Thomson’s shot was well saved by Coldstream keeper Matt Hall.
A minute later Hall saved again from Mikey Gibb.
The best chance of the half fell to Mikey Moodie but when clean through his shot was too close to Hall and the keeper was able to block the left footed strike.
Coldstream’s only attempt on target in the first half was from Regan Graham and although his strike beat Cole Miller, Gibb was on hand to head the ball clear.
Coldstream broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when a ball played towards the back post was gathered by the unmarked Drew Cummings who had time to control the ball before lashing it into the net.
The Steamers had to play last few minutes with only 10 men as Bailey Paterson was shown a red card after receiving a second caution.
