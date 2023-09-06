Lee Richardson's Shippy have suffered two defeats in recent days

East of Scotland League second division Shippy went into the tie as clear underdogs against their premier division opposition from Clackmannanshire, and this billing proved to be correct as the Fife outfit fell at the first hurdle of Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious cup tournament.

Shippy boss Lee Richardson told club media post match: “I thought we competed well in the first half, though that being said we didn’t create enough chances.

"Towards the end we ran out of steam and conceded two late goals which I thought flattered Sauchie.

"However, they were the better team and deserved to go through to the next round.”

A first half featuring chances at both ends had a single goal for the hosts on 36 minutes, when a well-taken corner found Jack Thomson who headed in powerfully from eight yards to make it 1-0.

This lead was doubled in the second half when ex-Shipyard youth player Lewis Payne shot home from 16 yards with his left foot.

The away team kept plugging away and came close to scoring when Sauchie keeper Charles Clark reacted well to save after Ben Anthony’s great cross had been deflected towards his own net by Lucas Williamson.

Boss Richardson made some personnel changes in a bid for a late rally, but Sauchie wrapped things up via Payne penalty after Ryan Watt’s trip on him, followed by an 88th-minute strike by substitute Jack Fisher.

Burntisland returned to league duties on Tuesday night when they were defeated 4-1 at Dalkeith Thistle.

Trailing 4-0 after 48 minutes, the visitors pulled one back via an own goal eight minutes later.

Despite Shippy being reduced to 10 men on 64 minutes when Craig Watt was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card, there was no further scoring.