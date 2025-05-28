Burntisland Shipyard: Gibby sails to top awards/three players signed up

Burntisland Shipyard boss Lee Richardson with Player of the Year Michael Gibb

Burntisland Shipyard striker Michael Gibb, who scored 20 goals during the 2024-2025 East of Scotland Football League campaign, was presented with two top prizes at the club’s recent end of season awards night.

Gibb, a key part of the Burntisland squad which ended the latest second division season in eighth place with 37 points from their 28 matches, scooped the Committee/Management Player of the Year gong and the new Robert Matthew Memorial Trophy, commissioned in memory of the club’s record breaking goalscorer who sadly passed away a few months ago, for being Shippy’s top scorer in the season just finished.

Gibb received these two prizes from gaffer Lee Richardson and Robert Matthews’s sister Cathy respectively.

Elsewhere, Burntisland Shipyard’s Young Player of the Year Award went to Daniel Brockie. “Disco” won the award by some distance, indeed only his dad and one other person polled didn’t vote for him.

New signing Grant Allan with boss Lee Richardson (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

And the Player’s Player of the Year Award went Dan McBay. In his first season with the club, McBay held off a strong challenge from others to pick up the prize.

Our thanks go to Burntisland Shipyard for providing the awards night photographs.

Meanwhile, new player arrivals at Shippy have seen Richardson’s side sign ex-Haddington Athletic and Edinburgh Community forward Scott Bonar and former Kennoway Star Hearts ace Grant Allan.

In addition, Shippy have also been boosted by the news that Ben Anthony has signed a new long term contract.