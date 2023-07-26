Lee Richardson took over as Shippy boss this summer

Shippy go into the competitive season having won 5-0 at home to Burntisland United in their final pre-season fixture on Saturday, the Stenton Shield, celebrating United’s 50th anniversary.

And, although he reckons his players could have been even more ruthless in front of goal, Richardson was generally impressed.

The Recreation Park boss, who will miss the first three games this season as he is going on holiday to Torremolinos in southern Spain, has signed six new players as Shippy gear up for life in a lower league having been relegated from the first division.

"My boys are ready,” he said. “I’m quite happy with how we’re playing just now, the style we’re playing and the chances we’re creating.

"I think last season that was one of the biggest problems was that we weren’t making enough chances or scoring enough goals.

“So I’m hopeful that I’ve changed that side of things a wee bit.

“I’ve got a much bigger squad I think than what Davie (former manager and current coach Dave Costello) had last season.

"I think 21 players are now signed and I think Davie was only ending up with 15 or 16.

"I think having a bigger pool of players this season could be very important. I was hearing about last season when Shippy were deducted three points after being unable to fulfil a fixture due to not having enough players.

"I think if Davie had a bigger squad they wouldn’t have been relegated.”

During Richardson’s absence, Shippy will be led by Lockhart and coaches Costello and Craig Watson.

Richardson stressed that his upcoming holiday was booked before he took the Burntisland job and he will be doing his utmost to make sure that Shippy players diligently attend training sessions and matches during this campaign.

He added: "My holidays were booked before I even thought about coming back into football management because I had no plans on coming back.