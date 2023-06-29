Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson

Richardson, 50, who previously spent four years playing at centre-half for Shippy, was ultimately forced to quit playing after suffering multiple cruciate ligament knee injuries between 2007 and 2009.

He recalled: “I went down to Shippy at 30 years old to help Brian Lindsay out and then Rabbie (Matthew) came in and it was brilliant, it was the fittest I've probably been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I'm going to take some of his training methods at Burntisland and use them on our players this season by running round the streets and up the stairs, so they'll get a bit of that. Rabbie's a legend, probably the club's all-time top goalscorer.

"I remember him saying: 'It doesn't matter how good a player you are, if the guy you're playing against is fitter than you, you'll get brought down to his level’.

"Rabbie was right into fitness and that's rubbed off on me probably.”

With his playing career having been prematurely ended by injury, Richardson was indebted to Matthew for offering him a coaching role at Shippy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then assistant to Stevie Kay at Oakley United, winning a league title before switching to Rosyth where he eventually became manager.

After Kay moved to Dundonald Bluebell, Richardson went there as his assistant manager.