Lee Richardson, boss of Burntisland Shipyard (Pic by Mark Ferguson)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson’s pre-season plans were hit when drawing Livingston United away in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup first round this Saturday, with both clubs subsequently agreeing to cancel last Tuesday night’s prearranged identical friendly fixture.

Richardson told the Fife Free Press: “The game last Tuesday got put off as we didn’t want to play Livingston United in a friendly and then on the first day of the season.

"It was mental we should draw them in the cup out of all the teams we could get.

"There’s an odd team in our league and we’re the only ones who never got a bye to the second round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.”

Burntisland warmed up for the new East of Scotland Football League campaign with a 3-1 home friendly win over Letham Juniors last Saturday, with first half goals by Connor Schiavone, Michael Gibb and Liam Taylor.

Richardson’s team had a trialist sent off for a foul in the second half, after which Letham pulled a goal back but then missed a penalty.

The gaffer said: “We were three up at half-time and I then made six substitutions for the second half.

"We were all flabbergasted by the sending off.

"The Letham guy has been running away from my player who has tackled him and the referee’s said he’s raked his studs down the back of his leg. But it was just a tackle and a foul.”