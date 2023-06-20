Lee Richardson will try and get Burntisland Shipyard challenging for promotion in the new season (Submitted pic)

Richardson, 50, a former Shippy player at centre back for two seasons as well as previously being their assistant boss, returns to Recreation Park after managing at Oakley United, Rosyth, Kennoway Star Hearts and running Dunfermline Athletic girls and ladies sides, where his daughter played.

Richardson – who lives in Cowdenbeath – is replacing Dave Costello in the manager’s hotseat, with Costello expected to take on an assistant coach role under the new gaffer.

"Lee has got great experience,” Burntisland secretary Andrew Beveridge told the Fife Free Press. “And he has been a decent success where he’s been, producing good footballing teams and he’s a decent all round guy.

"When I watched him play for Shippy I remember he was a good strong defender, good speaker, motivator.

"I think these qualities are very important for the club at the moment as we’re looking for a boost after going down last season.”

Shippy face playing this season in the East of Scotland League second division after being relegated from the first division last term.

As it transpired, they would have survived on goal difference had they not been deducted three points for failing to turn up for a match at Fife rivals Kirkcaldy & Dysart on September 24 due to having a lack of available players.

"Going down to that division I wouldn’t say we are going into a kicking match,” Beveridge said.

"It’s unchartered waters, you just don’t know how it’s going to turn out.

"Everybody tries to play football in the East of Scotland divisions these days. It’s not like amateur football where you’re going to bear pits where they’re all snarling and growling at you.

"It’s a lot better level than that. There are a few other Fife teams who’ll be in the second division as well with Thornton, Newburgh and Kennoway.