Burntisland Shipyard: Nightmare first half kills off Lee Richardson's team's hopes in 5-2 loss at Stirling University

Burntisland Shipyard have a mixed record of two wins and two defeats in the East of Scotland League second division this season after going down to a 5-2 reverse at Stirling University on Saturday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST
Lee Richardson's reshuffle improved Shippy after break
Lee Richardson's reshuffle improved Shippy after break

A nightmare first half – in which the hosts scored all of their goals – was responsible for a loss which leaves Lee Richardson’s Shippy fifth in the early table on six points but still only separated from the top three promotion spots by goal difference.

Burntisland, weakened by having Ben Anthony, Harris Kay, Sandy Strang and Kearyn Hicks unavailable, Shaun Keatings suspended and Craig Watt and Cammy Lewis injured, went 1-0 down early on when Ryan Lennon netted from six yards.

An unmarked Ben Hislop knocked home the students’ second before Shippy pulled one back when a Robbie MacAulay corner sailed into the top corner although Iain Millar may have got the last touch.

But Hislop and Lennon both then netted their seconds and it was 5-1 when Mark Harty drove the ball home from the edge of the box.

A reshuffle of the team by gaffer Richardson inspired a big Shippy improvement in the second half and they deservedly scored their second goal on 61 minutes when Billy Murray back-heeled the ball in following good work from Michael Gibb.

Neither team threatened much after that and in the end the Uni comfortably saw out the match without any further scares.

Shippy visit Thornton Hibs in the Challenge Cup first round this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.