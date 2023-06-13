News you can trust since 1871
Burntisland Shipyard: Relegated Shippy get new boss Lee Richardson in to replace Dave Costello

Following this season’s relegation from the East of Scotland Football League First Division, Burntisland Shipyard have announced the departure of manager Dave Costello and his replacement by a former club favourite.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:05 BST
Shippy went down to second division after losing 4-1 to Rosyth on final day of season (Pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)Shippy went down to second division after losing 4-1 to Rosyth on final day of season (Pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)
Shippy went down to second division after losing 4-1 to Rosyth on final day of season (Pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)

A summer reshuffle at Recreation Park sees Costello being swapped for Lee Richardson – a former player and coach at Shippy - after an eventful campaign which saw the club demoted to the second division on the final day after losing 4-1 at home to Fife rivals Rosyth when a victory would have seen Burntisland stay up on goal difference.

Shippy Tweeted this week: “Following the departure of Dave Costello, the club is delighted to announce the appointment of Lee Richardson as manager.

"Lee needs no introduction to everyone having played for and coached at the club previously and he has gained a wealth of experience at other clubs.”

That dramatic last Saturday of the 2022-23 first division season on May 27 saw rivals Lochore Welfare finish three points above Shippy in the coveted fourth bottom spot to secure safety.

But Lochore ended with an inferior goal difference to Burntisland – by nine goals – meaning that Costello’s side would have stayed up instead had they not been docked three points for failing to fulfil a fixture at Kirkcaldy & Dysart on September 24 last year when they didn’t have enough available players.