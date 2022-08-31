Burntisland Shipyard ship five goals on their way out of Scottish Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burntisland Shipyard on the defensive against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale on Saturday (Photo: Burntisland Shipyard FC)

It didn’t help that the Fifers’ East of Scotland Football League premier division visitors were gifted a goal with barely a minute on the clock, thanks to a controversial decision judging the ball to have crossed the line despite many present reckoning it to have been nowhere near.

That apparent injustice rattled the Edinburgh outfit’s EoSFL first division hosts and they soon found themselves two down.

The rest of the match, at least up until added time, was more of a contest as the Shippy gained a foothold in the game, pulled a goal back not long before half-time and looked a bit more confident.

Burntisland Shipyard losing 5-1 at home to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in the Scottish Cup's preliminary round (Pic: Burntisland Shipyard FC)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Watt and Mark James were the only absentees from the Shipyard squad, giving manager Dave Costello the unaccustomed luxury of having 21 players to pick from.

The visitors got off to the ideal start with a quickfire goal as Sean Wringe knocked a Ben Viola cross towards the hosts’ net, and though the ball appeared to have been cleared, it was judged to have crossed the line and a goal was awarded.

Lothian doubled their lead on five minutes when Joe Viola broke clear and slotted the ball beyond Scott Costello.

The Shipyard created a chance in the 23rd minute when a corner routine from the training ground created an opening for Shaun Keatings but his shot was blocked.

Burntisland Shipyard trying to create an opening against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at the weekend (Photo: Burntisland Shipyard FC)

Sam Glancy flighted a free-kick just over and a Keatings half-volley wasn’t too far away either.

The Shippy were enjoying their best spell of the match at that point but then shot themselves in the foot by conceding a third goal. Jack Wilson tried to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick but he was robbed by Joe Viola and he squared for his brother Ben to score.

The Shipyard got a lifeline just before half-time when Ben Anthony gathered a long ball and beat advancing goalkeeper Kevin Swain to net from a tight angle with a fine finish.

The hosts made a double change at half-time, bringing on Nathan Feeley and Cammy Lewis for Scott Orrock and Dan Thomson.

The second half was a more even affair but without many clear-cut chances, with Swain probably the busier keeper.

The Shippy’s best came in the 85th minute in the form of a cross to the back post begging to be headed home, but a lack of communication between Feeley and Iain Millar saw it missed.

Any hope of a comeback was dashed when Millar was shown a second yellow card for what was deemed to be dangerous play, a Hutchie defender having stooped low to head clear, coming in from Millar’s blind side, and getting caught by a boot.

As the game went into added time the visitors got another two goals through Joe Viola and Ryan Findlay.

Manager Costello said afterwards: “It was a horrendous start and obviously not helped by a controversial goal.

“We need to do better all over the park and I have to try and get the message over to them what is required and quickly.”