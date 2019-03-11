Burntisland Shipyard sting Dalkeith Thistle

Burntisland Shipyard finally showed what they are capable of as they turned in arguably their best performance of the season as Dalkeith Thistle were beaten 4-1 at Recreation Park on Saturday.

Manager Stuart Innes had a large squad to choose from and he made two changes from last week with Sandy Strang and Reece Brown replacing Ryan O’Donnell and Andy Watt.

Dalkeith had new manager Kevin Twaddle at the helm and his squad was boosted by the loan signing of Willis Hare from Kelty Hearts.

Scott Hynd had an opportunity after six minutes courtesy of a defensive slip from a Thistle centre back but the Shippy striker blazed his shot high and wide.

The Shipyard took the lead in the 19th minute and the elements may have played their part as Jonny Galloway’s strike from 25 yards dipped under the crossbar, possibly thanks to the wind holding the ball up, but a fine strike nonetheless.

The Shippy were caught napping in the 25th minute as a quickly taken free-kick created a chance for Thistle’s Stephen Scott. However, Ryan Adamson denied him with a fine save.

That stop proved vital as the Shippy doubled their lead a minute later. Sam Glancy and Hynd combined well to set up Brown and the young striker scored his ninth of the season as he netted with a powerful strike.

Adamson saved well again before Dalkeith suffered another blow when Jordan Lister saw red as he brought down Hynd just outside the box, denying him a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Another red card, this time for the Shippy’s Strang, offered Dalkeith a chance to get back into the match with the ref awarding them a penalty for the big defender’s challenge.

Ryan McQueenie confidently dispatched the spot kick beyond Adamson.

Boosted by their goal the visitors created a couple of good openings before the break but unfortunately for Thistle both Scott and Darren McGlashan were just off target with their efforts.

The Shipyard rejigged their line up at the start of the second half as Ryan O’Donnell was brought on to fill in for Strang at the back, with goalscorer Brown being the unlucky one making way.

Blake Wales headed against the corner of the post and bar just short of the hour mark but after that the Shipyard took a grip of the game.

Jonny Galloway fired just wide from the edge of the box on 70 minutes and four minutes later the Shippy scored a decisive third goal.

Hynd broke clear of the Jags defence and he left keeper James McQueen helpless with a great finish.

The Shipyard saved the best till last with a wonderful solo effort from Glancy. The diminutive midfielder ran at the Dalkeith rear-guard, beat a couple of defenders then rounded McQueen before rolling the ball into the net.

It was a goal of the highest quality and Glancy was engulfed by his teammates as they celebrated his goal and by that stage a vital win.

Jordan Galloway had to leave the field with a bad cut to his head that ultimately saw him making a visit to hospital to get it attended to.

Hynd almost made it five in the closing stages but he couldn’t find the target with his driven effort.

All in all, it was a fine victory for the Shippy with four great goals into the bargain.