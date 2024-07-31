Burntisland Shipyard's Matty Robertson says sorry for 'rush of blood' which led to cup exit
Shippy – level at 1-1 having already been reduced to 10 men due to Liam Taylor’s dismissal for a rash second half foul which earned him a second yellow card – were beaten in their first competitive outing of 2024-25.
And Robertson told club media: “I have apologised to the boys in the dressing room. As we were on the ground it felt like the boy dug his nails into my hand and in a rush of blood to the head, I grabbed his leg and brought him down right in front of the referee. Apparently, there were only five seconds remaining.”
At a warm and sunny Station Park, Burntisland had earlier wasted a golden chance to go 1-0 up on 29 minutes when Taylor’s penalty – awarded for a foul on him - was saved by Dominic Duffy.
Lee Kelly then shot United ahead from 15 yards within two minutes.
Shippy levelled on 76 minutes when Jordan Galloway’s free-kick was only partially cleared and Michael Gibb’s strike deflected off Robertson on its way into the net. But the late drama sent Lee Richardson’s side out of the competition.
Shippy’s first two East of Scotland Football League division two fixtures see them host Stirling University this Friday, kick-off 7.30pm, before visiting Bathgate Thistle next Wednesday, kick-off 7.15pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.