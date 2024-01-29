Buster Briggs was Coldstream's top striker before leaving last month (Pic by Corine Briggs)

Briggs netted a stunning 76 goals in 119 appearances for the Streamers before leaving the Borders outfit last month to sign for Preston Athletic, an East Lothian-based side who play one division higher up the East of Scotland League pyramid.

Hibs gaffer Gilbert said: “Coldstream have lost their best player, Buster Briggs, which is obviously good news for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They were relegated last season which is probably one of the reasons why Briggs left because he wanted to keep playing in the same league.

Craig Gilbert has led Thornton Hibs to five straight league wins

"He was good, a decent player who was their main threat. Other than that I don’t really know anything about Coldstream. But Briggs’ departure helps us.”

Gilbert was speaking after Hibs recorded their fifth league win in succession with a 4-0 success at Ormiston Primrose last Saturday to retain third spot in the league at a sunny New Recreation Park.

Long-serving Andy Adam gave Thornton a 14th-minute lead with a free-kick that Ormiston keeper Kieran Beveridge got both hands to, but he couldn't prevent the ball from trickling into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 21st minute, a great strike from distance by Robbie Westwaters doubled this advantage.

Robbie Westwaters (number10) is congratulated after scoring Thornton Hibs' second goal at Ormiston Primrose

Beveridge then made amends for his earlier slip-up by doing really well to prevent Nathan Laird's cross cum shot from making it three before half-time.

But the Hibs defender wasn't about to prepare to accept 'No' for an answer as his close-in volley flashed into the net in the 66th minute after Stuart Drummond had headed John Soutar's corner kick into his path.

In the closing minutes a strong run by Westwaters from the halfway line ended with the Hibs' number ten being brought down in the penalty area, allowing Drummond to net the fourth from the spot to complete the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are doing OK,” Gilbert said. “Things are going right so onwards and upwards.

"It’s a big weekend coming up as Dalkeith Thistle, Stirling University and Edinburgh South don’t have a league game so it’s a wee chance for us to break away.”

The Station Hotel/ Copland Glazing Hibs Man of the Match was Max Coleman.

Ormiston Primrose: Beveridge, Maxwell, Anderson, Aitken (T), Kerr, Hogg, Nichol, Wilson, Moffat, Adrian, Riley. Subs: Scally, Gordon, Hamilton, Hynd, Crane, Fleming.

Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Laird, McMillan, Drummond, Cunningham, Adam, McNeish, Coleman, Crichton, Westwaters, Soutar. Subs: McCallion, Rodger, Duffy, Horsburgh, Allan, Doctor.