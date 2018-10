Kennoway Star Hearts have appointed former player Kevin Byers as their new manager.

Byers, who also played in the senior ranks with Inverness Caley, Brechin City and Raith Rovers, takes over the role left vacant by Craig Johnstone’s recent departure.

A club statement said on Monday: “Kennoway Star Hearts would like to announce Kevin Byers as the new manager of the club.

“Kevin spent four seasons as a player at the club and he returns solely as manager.”