Call off no disaster for Saints

St Andrews were unable to get their 2018 campaign off and running on Saturday - but boss Craig Morrison reckons it may have been a blessing.

Saints’ scheduled game with Haddington fell victim to the weather over the weekend meaning they were without a competitive game.

Luckily the side was able to arrange a bounce game with Newburgh to keep United from going idle.

Morrison said the call-off came at the end of a festive period which was hampered by postponements to friendlies and the late cancellation of training arrangements.

The United boss said: “We had the players back on Tuesday and a few of them were saying they were feeling it a bit after the weekend’s game.

“I thought they looked pretty good on Saturday so it’s maybe good our league game was off and we were able to get the 90 minutes against Newburgh under our belts first.”

United will be hoping to get back onto the park as they aim to resume their East Premier League promotion campaign this weekend.

Blackburn, one of the sides chasing down Saints’ top four position, are the visitors to Barnetts Park.

Morrison said: “I was frustrated with the way we ended last year against Thornton Hibs and Dunbar.

“We could have put ourselves in a really good position.

“But we have two games now against Blackburn and Bathgate which allow us to make up for that.”