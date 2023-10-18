Callum Smith: Raith Rovers will need to be at their best to defeat 'on-form' Arbroath

Raith Rovers’ Callum Smith celebrates scoring against Montrose last weekend during the SPFL Trust Trophy round of 16 tie (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

Dick Campbell’s men have surged up the second tier table as a result of their up-turn in form, and the Angus club sit in fourth spot, five points behind Raith, who themselves have had a stellar start to the campaign, only losing once so far in their opening eight fixtures.

"It is always tough against Arbroath,” Smith said ahead of the match. “Especially going up there to Gayfield, it is never an easy match no matter what form you are in.

“But, especially at the moment, with them being on such a good run of late. They have really picked up and they are a strong Championship side.

“The start of the season was shaky for them but they are looking like a proper Arbroath team again and Dick Campbell makes sure that his team battles for everything, and we need to match that.”

Former Airdrie attacker Smith signed for Raith in the summer and has been just one of a host of signings who have bolstered the side’s promotion play-off bid.

And he netted his fifth goal for the Kirkcaldy club last weekend, scoring the opening goal for Ian Murray’s team against Montrose in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

On Saturday’s win and his time at Stark’s Park so far, he added: “We would like to go far in the cup. You want to win every match you play in and that is the right sort of mentality to have.

"But we recognise that the league is our bread and butter and that is where our focus lies. It was a good win but it was quickly put behind us.

"I’m loving being here at Raith and it was an exciting move and it has turned out like for sure. I’m closer to home too being back in Fife and I am really enjoying being part of the team.

"I’ve contributed with goals and assists so far and that is what I came here to do – I need to keep doing that over a prolonged period of time. Working under Ian (Murray) is brilliant.”

