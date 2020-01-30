Callumn Morrison joins East Fife from Hearts

Darren Young has added winger Callumn Morrison to his squad ahead of this weekend's fixture with Dumbarton.

The 20-year-old was brought to the Bayview club from Tynecastle on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the Fifers said: "We're delighted to announce the signing of Callumn Morrison on loan from @JamTarts

"Callumn has 42 first team appearance for Hearts & joins us until the end of the season. Welcome to Bayview Callumn!"

Morrison hails from Clackmannanshire and has also played for Stirling Albion and Brechin City.

The youngster took to social media and Tweeted :"Buzzing to get this done, looking forward to getting started