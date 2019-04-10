Calum plays his part as boundaries are broken

Calum Hill helped to break new ground in the golfing world when he took part in the Jordan Mixed Open last weekend.

The Kinross golfer, who plays on the Challenge Tour, joined others from that tour, the Staysure Tour and the Ladies European Tour in the first full-field mixed professional tournament.

Hill certainly made his presence felt, getting off to a good start on his way to an eventual tie for eleventh place, carding -8.

He also picked up a cheque for 6700 euros.

At the event Hill saved his best for last, carding a terrific -7 in the final round to help him surge up the leaderboard.

Both Hill, and Connor Syme from Drumoig, will compete on the Challenge Tour next season.