Camelon 6-1 St Andrews United

It was a day to forget for St Andrews United at the weekend as they were beaten convincingly by their hosts.

To their credit Camelon played some excellent football having already shown United in their two previous home meetings how good a side they are.

Saints ‘keeper Lee Wilson was called into action early on when he pulled off a decent stop before the Saints defence scrambled clear the danger.

But they wouldn’t survive a second time, with Camelon taking the lead just a minute later when Anderson found room inside the visitors’ box and beat the United ‘keeper.

The home team went two goals up on the quarter of an hour mark with McKenzie finding the back of the net.

Saints managed to reduce the deficit before the 20 minute mark when Paul Quinn raced down the left wing and struck his effort beyond the home keeper Dean Shaw.

Although Saints worked hard and did their best to take the game to Camelon, it was always the home striker who looked more likely to get goals.

Camelon restored their two goal advantage when a chip into the area was met by Kay who glanced his header past Wilson and into the net.

Play was raging from end to end and Saints’ Cunningham made ground on the left and fired a fine shot just wide of the far upright.

Charlie King was next to go close with a free-kick which was gathered by Shaw.

It proved crucial as Camelon went 4-1 up when a move through the centre saw McMullan fire his effort into the Saints net.

United began to struggle and on 65 minutes a header by Cameron glanced in off the post for 5-1.

Anderson broke through with quarter of an hour to go to score a sixth goal.

This weekend United have a crucial home game against Preston Athletic who are also pressing hard for a possible fifth place finish to gain a place in next season’s top league.

Saints: L Wilson, O Fleming, M Fleming, D Fleming, McInnes, Penman, Cunningham, Honeyman (Falconer54), Quinn, King (Roy, Trialist77) Blaney (J Wilson 46).