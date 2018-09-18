Campbell explains why he resigned from Glenrothes

Glenrothes Juniors player-boss Willie Campbell says he had taken the club as far as he can after his shock resignation at the weekend.

Campbell called time on his Glens career after a 2-0 win over Tayport at the weekend, leaving the club in ninth-place in the East Superleague.

The 34-year-old took over from Glens’ favourite John Martin in March 2017 and oversaw a gradual improvement at the Warout Stadium, but he believes that someone else should take over the reins.

He told the Gazette: “I feel as though I’ve taken the club as far as I can under the current circumstances.

“I felt it was time for somebody else to take over and give it a go.

“I don’t want to say too much as I enjoyed my time at the club and was grateful to the committee for the opportunity. I don’t have a bad word to say about them or the boys.”

Campbell became player-manager after Martin’s departure and guided the club to safety in the East Premier League where they finished 11th in 2016-17 season.

In his second campaign in charge at the Warout Stadium they improved on that placing, finishing ninth. Campbell admitted it was a decision which he had been mulling over for a while and was pleased that he had left them in a better place.

He said: “It’s something which I have been thinking about for a few weeks.

“I was going to leave after Saturday’s game regardless of the result, so it was good to finish on a high, and sign off with a victory and a cleansheet.

“It was my first job in junior management and I had gone into pretty bad circumstances.

“The changing room was so low so to rejuvenate them and leave them in a better position than when I took over is a highlight.”

He added: “However, I am ambitious and I don’t know if my ambitions have been fulfilled.

“The Superleague, with all due respect, isn’t the same standard it used to be.

“This club has potential, it is a really good place to be, but it really could be doing with a bit of extra help as finances are tight.

“You see Thornton Hibs up to third and there is no reason why Glenrothes can’t do the same.”

A statement from Glenrothes said: “The club have reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Willie Campbell.

“The club would like to thank Willie for his contribution during his duration at the club and will now commence the search for a new manager.”

Campbell is now a free agent. Glenrothes are away to Carnoustie Panmure this Saturday.