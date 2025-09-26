Cap for Richard Chin takes Raith Rovers’ tally of internationalists to 11

Richard Chin in action for Raith Rovers away to Partick Thistle in August (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

​Defender Richard Chin’s appearance as a 79th-minute substitute for Malaysia during their 1-0 win at home to Palestine in Johor last month takes the number of player to earn international caps while at Raith Rovers to just short of the dozen mark.

​The 22-year-old, signed by Raith in June from English National League South side Farnborough, is only the Kirkcaldy club’s 11th player to be given an international call-up while under contract at Stark’s Park.

Having been born in London to a Malaysian father and Seychellois mother, Chin was eligible to play for England, Malaysia or the Seychelles.

Plumping for the second option, he was named in Malaysia’s squad in August for a training camp ahead of friendlies against Singapore and Palestine and made his debut against the latter at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, replacing Quentin Cheng.

That victory, secured by a third-minute Joao Figueiredo goal, was the Malaysians’ first against the Middle East national team for almost quarter of a century.

Raith’s prior internationalists were Fernandy Mendy, Tony Rougier, Willie McNaught, Stevie Crawford, Bill Collier, David Morris, Harry Anderson, Marvin Andrews, Frankie Musonda and Janne Makela.

Mendy was capped by Guinea-Bissau, Rougier and Andrews by Trinidad and Tobago, Musonda by Zambia, Makela by Finland and McNaught, Crawford, Collier, Morris and Anderson by Scotland.

Others to have made international appearances before or after playing for Raith include Colin Cameron, Alex James, Jim Baxter, Willie Wallace, David Narey and Kieron Bowie.