Cargill hat-trick helps Dundonald back to winning ways

Dundonald Bluebell 6 Crossgates Primrose 1

It was back to league duties for Dundonald after last week's disappointing Challenge Cup display in Penicuik.

Local rivals Crossgates were the opponents at Moorside Park so Lee Dair's men knew would have to perform better if they wanted to take all three points.

It was the visitors who took an early lead when Mark Wilkie scored with a free kick from the edge of the box.

Crossgates lead didn’t last long though as a through ball was misjudged by their goalkeeper and this allowed Dundonald striker Stuart Cargill to slot the ball into the net and draw his team level.

Cargill, who recently returned to the club after leaving Kelty Hearts, struck again to put Dundonald in front when he turned Jeffries cross into the net before half time.

Dundonald knew they could not sit back on a one goal lead and their supporters didn’t have to wait long to see their team increase their lead after the break.

Jeffries fired a great cross field ball to Woods and when he played the ball into the box Cargill was on hand again to put the ball in the net for his hat-trick.

Dundonald decided to freshen things up at this point and it was substitute Billy Rogerson who scored the next goal when he latched on to a through ball before firing it into the net.

Crossgates had lost all belief at this point and it was no surprise when Rogerson scored his second after being set up by Smith.

Gay finished the rout when he fired home from close range for goal number six.

This was good three points for Dundonald because they had to fight hard for the win before finally overcoming a hard working Crossgates side.

Next up for Bluebell is another home match against Blackburn United this Saturday in the EoS Premier Division.