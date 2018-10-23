Carnoustie Panmure 1-1 Tayport

Tayport made the early running in this Super League fixture at Laing Park.

Dayle Robertson was denied after controlling the ball and firing in a shot.

Ryan Dignan later sent a header just wide for Carnoustie whose main threat came down the right flank, with Sam Simpson prominent.

Just past the half hour, after he had beaten Paterson, Simpson tested Gavin Sorley in the Tayport goal.

Soon after, the Gowfers had a claim for a penalty when former ‘Port player Steven McPhee tumbled in the box. The ball was cleared downfield to Robertson, who delayed his finish and was crowded out by centre-half Buggins.

The hosts started the second half brightly and Sorley scrambled a Winter shot away for a corner kick. Minutes into the second period, the Gowfers edged into the lead. There seemed to be no danger, but a misplaced pass was intercepted. Sorley turned the initial effort against the post, at full stretch, but the ball bounced back to Ryan Dignan, who coolly pushed it into an empty net.

Carnoustie’s confidence rose and Tayport’s drained.

Dignan had another chance, but fired wide from ten yards out.

At this point, the home side seemed to be calling the tune.

However, on 72 minutes, Conor Ireland was fouled out on right. Jamie Gill’s free kick was met perfectly by Robertson who planted a powerful header high into the net, for Tayport’s equaliser.

Jamie Gill shaved the post and, with time ebbing away, ‘Port could have snatched the points.

A perfectly placed header back into the area from Jamie Mackie, off Gill’s right wing free kick, fell for Ireland, but he blasted the ball high over the top and the points were shared.

Tayport: Sorley, Rollo, Sturrock, Gray, Paterson, Gill, Chalmers, Suttie, Liversedge, Chalmers, Ireland, Robertson.