Carnoustie Panmure 3-0 Thornton Hibs: Gowfers turn on style

In the words of the D:Ream song “Things can only get better” for Thornton Hibs as they went down heavily in their first game of the season, with the final scoreline in no way flattering to Carnoustie Panmure.

New signing Steven McPhee made an instant impression for the Gowfers, netting the opener before Sam Simpson’s double – his first from the penalty spot – ensured a comfortable win.

Two new signings linked together as a great pass from Michael Cruickshank sent Steven McPhee clear and he coolly rounded Ryan Linton to give Carnoustie a 12th-minute lead.

The same player had the ball in the net minutes later but on this occasion he was judged to have been offside.

Raymond Crichton brought down Jamie McCabe in the 35th minute with Sam Simpson converting the resultant penalty kick with ease to put the Angus outfit in a commanding position.

In the 59th minute the Hibs were reduced to ten men when Ian Hepburn received two yellow cards within seconds.

His first came when he pointed out to the referee that his assistant had awarded a throw-in to Thornton before changing his mind when he pointed the other way. When he continued to complain the second yellow was flashed.

Five minutes later Simpson netted his second goal to complete the scoring on a day to forget for Craig Gilbert’s men, who must put this disappointment behind them as they prepare to take on the bookies’ favourites for the league, Lochee United, next Saturday.

Carnoustie Panmure: Robbie, Paterson, Mair, Gourlay, Buggins, Steel, Simpson, Winter, McPhee, McCabe, Cruickshank. Subs: Martin, Conway, Urquhart, Cormack.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Crichton, McMillan, A.Drummond, Shields, Adam, McNab, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Kiristino. Subs: Coleman, White, Watson, McBride, Wilson.