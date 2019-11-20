Carnoustie Panmure 5-0 Tayport

Last Saturday saw Tayport crash to a comprehensive defeat at Laing Park, as North Superleague leaders Carnoustie Panmure notched five goals without reply, as the gulf in class showed.

Tayport were a goal behind after only four minutes, when Gordon McDonald picked up a loose ball in midfield and outstripped two defenders before beating Jack Shaw with an accurate finish.

Then, on 35 minutes, the visitors failed to clear a corner and Winter’s shot into the goal area was knocked into the net by McDonald to increase the home lead.

The Canniepairt outfit were second best all over the park and their fate was effectively sealed on the stroke of half-time when Jake Mair’s cross from the left found McDonald in splendid isolation to complete his hat trick, by planting a header past the helpless Shaw.

Any chance of salvaging some credibility evaporated in the opening minutes of the new half. Struan Christie passed up a chance at one end, before Carnoustie struck again. Winter and Steven McPhee caught Tayport dreaming at a corner, and the former ‘Port player fired home goal number four for the Gowfers.

Tayport’s troubles increased midway through the half, when something of a overeaction to Jamie Mackie’s tackle on Roche, saw the referee produce a straight red card.

Jack Shaw in the Tayport goal made a number of good stops in the closing stages, but couldn’t prevent substitute Kieran Sturrock from netting the fifth goal, from Winter’s pass, in time added on, following another defensive slip.

The defeat leaves Tayport rooted to the bottom of the McBookie.com North Superleague.

The side has yet to taste victory this season.

Tayport: J Shaw, L O’Brien, C Sturrock, B Ness, R Suttie, L Shaw, J Mackie, K Rollo (K Middleton 85m), S Christie ( F Anderson 60min), Dayle Robertson, J Gill.