Celtic 2 Raith Rovers 2 (Raith win 6-5 on pens): 1994 Coca-Cola Cup final - As it happened A billboard used to promote the 1994 Coca-Cola Cup final. Pic: Tony Fimister To mark the 25th anniversary of Raith Rovers famous Coca-Cola Cup win over Celtic, the Fife Free Press is 'live' blogging the game from the BBC Sportscene footage. Build up starts from 2pm ahead of 3pm kick-off. Refresh the page for live updates.