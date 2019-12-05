Celtic and Rangers stars head to Fife venue for Q&A evenings

Stars from the Old Firm are heading to a Fife venue for a series of informal nights of sporting memories.

The Woodside |Hotel in Aberdour is hosting the evenings which feature former Rangers and Celtic players.

The series begins with an audience with Danny McGrain MBE who played over 650 games for Celtic.

He won seven League Championships, five Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups in his time at Parkhead, and was also capped 62 times for Scotland, entering the national side’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

McGrain is at the Woodside on Friday, February 21.

Fellow Celts, Chris Sutton and Jackie McNamara team up for an evening of sports stories on Friday, April 3.

Sutton, now a pundit, played with Celtic, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Chelsea in his career, while McNamara played with Dunfermline Athletic before signing for Celtic where he spent ten years.

On Friday, May 8, former Rangers stars Kris Boyd and Kenny Miller share the stage at the Woodside.

Miller had three spells at Ibrox, while Boyd became the top scorer in the Scottish Premier League.

The evenings follow a similar format with a Q&A and a charity auction as well as a meet and greet opportunity.

Full details from the Woodside Hotel’s Facebook page HERE https://www.facebook.com/woodsidehotelaberdour/