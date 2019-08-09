Celtic defender Daniel Church joins East Fife on season long loan

East Fife have moved to bring in Celtic's Daniel Church on loan.

Bayview boss Darren Young has been keen to add the 19-year-old defender to his ranks and finally got his man on Friday afternoon.

Church, who played for the Hoops when they beat Queen’s Park last week in the first round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, goes straight into the squad for Saturday's home game with Peterhead.

The Methil men Tweeted: "We're delighted to announce the signing of 19-year-old defender Daniel Church on a season-long loan from @CelticFC

"Daniel met up with the team last night & goes into the squad for tomorrow's match against Peterhead. Welcome to Bayview Daniel!"