Celtic defender returns to Parkhead from East Fife

On-loan Celtic defender Daniel Church has ended his spell at Bayview.

Bss Darren Young confirmed the youngster has cut his ties with the Fifers after making a handful of appearances.

But the gaffer is still looking for replacements to bolster his squad.

Young said: “We’re still working away behind the scenes to see what’s out there.

“I enquired about Christophe Berra but it looks like he has something else lined up.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get.”

Striker Steven Boyd, who left East Fife recently, has signed up with League One side Peterhead.