Celtic’s Regan Hendry returns to Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have been given a major boost in their bid for promotion next season with the signing of Regan Hendry.

The midfielder impressed during two loan spells from Celtic at Stark’s Park and has now agreed to make the move a permanent one after he was released by the Glasgow side.

The 21-year-old has signed an agreement to join the Rovers when his contract officially ends at Celtic, and when the SPFL registration window opens on June 11 he will sign a two-year contract.

Hendry is manager John McGlynn’s first signing of the close season and says he is delighted at securing his services in the face of stiff competition from several other clubs.

Hendry first joined Rovers on-loan from Celtic in the second half of the 2017–18 season, making 10 starts and three substitute appearances that season.

He then re-joined the club for a second loan spell last season in September 2018 when McGlynn returned to the club as manager.

His loan deal was set to run until January 2019, but was curtailed by injury in his fourth appearance of the season at Forfar.

Following a successful operation on his ACL and subsequent rehab, Hendry says he is keen to continue where he left off at Stark’s Park.

Speaking to the club’s website from his summer holiday in the USA, he said: “I’m delighted to be back – I couldn’t not come back after all the support I was getting from the fans once they found out I was getting released from Celtic.

“And it’s time we get the club back to the championship”

Manager McGlynn added: “I am delighted to have signed someone of Regan’s ability.

“He showed to everyone earlier in the season before he picked up his knee injury what a good player he was and how he was instrumental in the style of our play.

“He enjoyed his time at Stark’s Park during both loan deals he had, and was at a number of our games supporting the team last season while he was out injured – again demonstrating the character of this young man and his feelings for the Rovers.”