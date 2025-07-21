​Challenge cup draw yields home advantage

The new KDM Evolution Trophy, alias the Scottish Professional Football League Challenge Cup (Pic: SPFL)

​East Fife will be up against three William Hill League Two sides and three top-flight B teams in the group stage of next season’s Scottish Professional Football League Challenge Cup.

The newly-promoted Fifers’ lower-league opponents are Clyde, Dumbarton and Edinburgh City and the William Hill Premiership clubs’ second-strings they’ll face are Celtic, Heart of Midlothian and Kilmarnock’s.

The Methil men are hoping to be among 22 of 40 clubs contesting the cup, rebranded as the KDM Evolution Trophy this time around, to go through to December’s round of 32, joined by ten William Hill Championship teams at that stage.

Manager Dick Campbell’s team will be at home for all but one of their half-dozen pool fixtures and they start their campaign by hosting Hearts B on Tuesday, August 12, with kick-off at Bayview Stadium at 7.45pm.

Next to visit are Kilmarnock B on Tuesday, August 26, also at 7.45pm, followed by Dumbarton on Saturday, September 6, at 3pm.

Their only away-day is at Clyde later in September and they’ll be back at home to Celtic’s colts in October and Edinburgh City in November.

A round of 16 and quarter-finals follow in January, with semis the month after and finals either at the end of next March or start of April.