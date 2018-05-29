Champions Bowhill aim for league and cup double

Bowhill Rovers have secured the first ever Kingdom of Fife AFA Premiership title.

The inaugural league championship was decided on May 10 after a hard fought 1-0 victory away from home against Hearts of Beath.

In a nervy game the winner finally arrived two minutes from time from striker Barry Allan.

This comes after last year’s league title success in the last ever Kingdom Caledonian AFA league, before the restructure of the Fife amateur league set up.

This year’s campaign has been another remarkable one for the Bowhill side, losing only two games and drawing twice in 25 games, scoring 96 goals along the way, and conceding only 23 times.

With only one league game left to play, Bowhill will now travel to Leven United on Tuesday to bring the first Kingdom of Fife AFA Premiership to a close.

Bowhill Rovers manager Jim McGuinness said: “This has been another fantastic season for the club, to be the first winners of the new Premier League was always our main target for the season.

“After losing our first league game of the season, the boys went on a 19 game unbeaten run, which put us clear of the other sides.

“Again we would like to thank our supporters, who have backed us all season.

“It was party time on Saturday when we were presented with the league trophy after our last home game of the season against Kingdom Athletic, when the boys put on a brilliant performance to win the game 9-1.”

Bowhill now hope to make it a League and cup double this Friday when they face Strathmiglo United in the Fife Amateur Cup final, which will be played at New Central Park, Kelty, kick off 6.45 p.m.