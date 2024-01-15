Charlie Murray simply 'happy to make an impact' after impressing against Clyde on his East Fife debut

Charlie Murray says he was simply “happy to make an impact” after impressing during his East Fife debut last Saturday afternoon.

East Fife ace Charlie Murray (Pic: Kenny Mackay)

The depleted Fifers picked up a point at Bayview against Clyde, with 19-year-old centre-back Charlie, who joined the first team squad this campaign after impressing for the under-20s Lowland League development squad, playing the 90 minutes during the 1-1 draw.

He was drafted in the starting eleven by boss Greig McDonald after Connor McManus pulled out on the day of the match due to a sinus infection.

"It wasn’t until right before the game,” Murray revealed to East Fife TV. “The gaffer doesn’t like giving the team out until everyone is in the changing room. He got me into his office and told me that I was starting.

"The gaffer and Paul (Thomson) have been brilliant with me. They make you feel like part of it even if you aren’t starting.”

The young defender, who had spells on loan at Lowland League outfit East Stirlingshire and East of Scotland outfit Dundonald Bluebell last term, also revealed that the experience of centre-half partner Brian Easton played a crucial role in his debut going so well.

The ex-Hamilton Accies ace, 35, came off at half time but his words of wisdom before then were a big help to his team-mate.

He added: “I did have a feeling I could start with the centre-halves we have out and with (Brian) Easton then struggling.

“I’ve had my problems with niggling injuries so it has been a hard season so far. I was just happy to make an impact. I had Brian Easton coaching me through the first half and that really helped.

"It was just the simple things he kept me right with; win the first tackle, win the first header and that sort of thing. I felt relaxed and it was just like any other game for me really.”