Chloe Dickson in Great Britain’s World Cup fencing team

Glenrothes fencer Chloe Dickson will face her toughest challenge yet when she represents Great Britain at the World Cup in Germany this weekend.

Chloe will perform in both the individual and team events in Tauber, Germany on May 5, where she will be competing against some of the world’s best fencers.

Her dad Alan McCallum, a former Scottish fencing champion himself, told the Gazette: “This is the next step in Chloe’s career, it’s all a learning curve and she’s really looking forward to it.”

Chloe secured a fantastic gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships last November and her impressive season has continued.

She was the champion in the women’s individual foil event for the fourth consecutive year at the Glasgow Open on April 7 and took silver in sabre. She also won the Best Student Trophy and Mistress At Arms award.

It was heartbreak for Chloe at this year’s British Championships a week later. Chloe had hopes of retaining her title but it was one of those days where “nothing clicked” she fought on though and, finished as a beaten finalist to Teagan Williams-Stewart. However, she exacted revenge on Teagan at the Birmingham International winning gold on April 14.

Her dad Alan said: “It’s been a super successful season for Chloe. Whether it’s been her main event foil or secondary weapon Sabre, fighting individually or in a team, domestically and her trip to Australia she has always made it to the final winning the event or collecting Silver.

”She hopes her great year wins her a space in the European squad in a couple of months, she has outperformed all other athletes domestically, and at the Commonwealth Championships as well as at the Senior Satellite Circuit.”