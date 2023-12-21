News you can trust since 1871
Civic honour for cup-winning Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts were given a civic reception and presented with a certificate of achievement by Fife provost Jim Leishman last week for becoming the first kingdom club to win football’s Scottish Amateur Cup for 34 years.
By Darin Hutson
Cupar Hearts being given a civic reception by Fife provost Jim Leishman in recognition of their becoming the first kingdom club to win football's Scottish Amateur Cup in 34 years at Glasgow's Hampden Park in MayCupar Hearts being given a civic reception by Fife provost Jim Leishman in recognition of their becoming the first kingdom club to win football's Scottish Amateur Cup in 34 years at Glasgow's Hampden Park in May
The Fifers beat Steins Thistle 2-1 at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in May to claim that trophy for the first time, making amends for previous final defeats in 1950, 1957 and 2007, thanks to goals from Richie Lawson and Liam Craig, with David Grant getting one back for their Allandale opponents.

That victory at the national stadium saw manager Sean Simpson’s side become the first club from the kingdom to win the cup since Leven’s Norton House in 1989, earning them a place in the Scottish Cup proper next season.

Hearts go into a festive break sitting second to Windygates’ Greig Park Rangers in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association’s premier league table, with 24 points from eight fixtures.

They’re into the fourth round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup after beating Crosshill Thistle 8-1 away on Saturday, December 9, and they’ll be up against Broughty United at home on Saturday, January 6.

