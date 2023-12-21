Civic honour for cup-winning Cupar Hearts
The Fifers beat Steins Thistle 2-1 at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in May to claim that trophy for the first time, making amends for previous final defeats in 1950, 1957 and 2007, thanks to goals from Richie Lawson and Liam Craig, with David Grant getting one back for their Allandale opponents.
That victory at the national stadium saw manager Sean Simpson’s side become the first club from the kingdom to win the cup since Leven’s Norton House in 1989, earning them a place in the Scottish Cup proper next season.
Hearts go into a festive break sitting second to Windygates’ Greig Park Rangers in the Kingdom of Fife Amateur Football Association’s premier league table, with 24 points from eight fixtures.
They’re into the fourth round of this season’s Scottish Amateur Cup after beating Crosshill Thistle 8-1 away on Saturday, December 9, and they’ll be up against Broughty United at home on Saturday, January 6.