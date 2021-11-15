Clash of the Saints in north east Fife derby sees St Andrews get the better of St Monans

St Monans Swallows

There was a Saints derby from north east Fife on show at St Monans on Saturday as the local amateur football team entertained their neighbours in a championship league fixture.

Both teams were in dire need of the points, so this basement battle was likely to provide a good spectacle, reports Susan Fyall.

In an effort to atone for the previous week’s display, Swallows came out of the traps firing on all cylinders. Most of the early play was in and around the Colts’ penalty box, with Bradley Bennet twice being foiled by excellent goalkeeping.

Firstly, he sped past his marker and fired in a fierce shot which the ‘keeper parried away. Then, from good play on the left, he was on the end of Kyle Paterson’s cross but his well-struck volley was blocked on the line. As has happened on so many occasions this season, despite all their pressure, a mix-up in the home defence allowed the ball to be scrambled home by the Colts shortly before the interval.

Coming out for the second half, both teams knew the next goal was vital. Failure to clear their lines again left former Swallows player Kris Ireland to score with a half-hit shot which just got over the line to double the away team’s advantage.