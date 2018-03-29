Clear the air talks after Saints suffer heavy defeat

Craig Morrison admits he was hurt by the manner of his side’s 7-2 loss at Whitburn on Saturday.

Despite Saints missing half a dozen first team players for the fixture, the Barnetts Park boss was still stunned by the performance of his team, who he said lacked desire and spirit.

Morrison said: “I had a sit down with the committee after the game because I was just really disapointed after all the work and preparation we’d done with the players.

“It was totally unnaceptable and we’ve already spoken with the players and reminded them of what the requirements are.

“We may have had six out but the manner of the defeat just wasn’t on.

“I felt really sorry for Joe Russell in goals because he’s only 16, he had a good game, was the only player with pass marks, but still picked the ball out the net seven times because we gave him no protection.”

Morrison’s side will be itching to take to the field this weekend when Tranent arrive at Barnetts Park.

“We had a good session with the players on Tuesday and the tempo was there,” said Morrison.

“If we can get a positive reaction on Saturday then we can take the three points.”