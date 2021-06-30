Closed doors defeat for Raith Rovers against Clyde

Quinn Coulson made a start against Clyde (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The meeting at Stark’s Park was shown live on the club’s YouTube channel and saw new signing Liam Dick make his first appearance for John McGlynn’s side at left back.

The home side should have opened the scoring after just four minutes when striker James Keatings met the ball inside the six yard box but Bully Wee keeper David Mitchell pulled off the first of a string of impressive saves to deny him.

On 24 minutes he dived to push away a superb angled drive from Lewis Vaughan before his counterpart in the Raith goal Robbie Thomson was equally as impressive with a save from a free kick five minutes later.

On the half hour mark Clyde came close to taking the lead with a header that had Thomson stranded but went narrowly wide of his left hand post.

Three minutes later and once again Mitchell came to Clyde’s rescue, this time from a close range effort from Aidan Connolly.

The 41st minute saw another effort from Clyde curl just over the Raith bar, then two minutes later Raith right back Reghan Tumilty had a shot well saved by Mitchell.

Clyde emerged for the second half with an almost entirely new side which worked to their benefit as eight minutes in they took the lead.

A ball from the left was looped to the back post, Christophe Berra misjudged and let the ball go over his head where it was met by Mark Lamont who volleyed it into the net.

Thereafter neither keeper was unduly troubled. the closest to another goal came on 76 minutes when Raith sub Dario Zanatta made a good run leaving a couple of defenders in his wake but, as was the case throughout, Mitchell was equal to his shot.

With 10 minutes gone a familiar face took to the pitch in the shape of Clyde trialist and former Raith fan favourite Gregory Tade who is hoping to win a deal with Danny Lennon’s side.

But there was to be no scoring return for the striker, nor anyone else, and the game ended 1-0 to the visitors.