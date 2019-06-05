Club ready to capitalise on boom in women’s football

Enthusiasm for girls and women playing football is at an all-time high across the country as fans of the national side form a new battalion in the Tartan Army.

On Sunday, in the south of France, Scotland take on England in their opening match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, having qualified for the tournament for the first time ever.

This match is followed by fixtures against Japan and Argentina in the coming fortnight, and so, with the competition airing on free-to-view TV throughout, it is expected that interest and participation at grass roots will grow hugely in the coming weeks and months.

A hightened media interest in the event has raised the side’s profile, with a friendly played at Hampden recently against Jamaica attracting a record crowd of 18,555.

Locally, St Andrews & East Neuk Girls FC is in the ideal place to support this growth.

Already with over 60 players, ranging in age from five years old up to 15, and with five active teams at various age groups, the club is geared for growth.

This month, in addition to regular coaching sessions from 6pm on Monday evenings at the University’s Observatory pitches (off Buchanan Gardens), the club is running a series of taster sessions, aimed at girls under the age of nine (P1-P4). This Friday and next Friday 14th, start time 5.45pm, these take place at Waid Academy, Anstruther, and on Tuesdays at the same time for the next two weeks, similar sessions are being run at Leuchars Primary School.

All the girls then become eligible to join their age group team, with Saturday morning matches across the region throughout the season (runs from March to end October).

The new under 15s team had a great win last week, showing that they are coming together as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, the under 13s are progressing very well, undefeated in league fixtures – but even more pleasing, playing well as a team, with the more experienced 12-year-olds helping and encouraging their younger, 11-year-old team-mates.

The club has two sides at under 11 level, playing a mix of regular fixtures and entering local football festivals.

John Dysdale, chair of the club, said: “All the players, whether with us for three years or three weeks, are developing their skills and learning about being good sports people. And our youngest group, none of them older than eight, are playing in small-sided games at football festivals in the area, and having fantastic fun.

“Who knows if our club will produce the next Erin Cuthbert?, But we’ll certainly aim to continue the growth and development of our club, so that girls and, in time, women can experience the enjoyment and fulfilment of playing football for their local side for St Andrews and the East Neuk of Fife.

“Anyone with a daughter interested in football is welcome to bring her along to any of our coaching sessions, mentioned above.

“And anyone interested in coaching young female footballers should also get in touch, as we gear ourselves for growth. “

For information contact John Drysdale by email at chair_saencfc@outlook.com, or by phone on 07962 023683.