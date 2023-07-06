News you can trust since 1871
Club tartan features on Raith Rovers’ new home shirts

Raith Rovers have launched their home kit for the upcoming Scottish Championship season and they’ll be wearing their heritage on their sleeves as they feature the Kirkcaldy club’s tartan.
By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST
Captain Scott Brown, Aidan Connolly, Jack Hamilton and Josh Mullin Jack Hamilton modelling Raith Rovers' new home kit (Pic: Tony Fimister)Captain Scott Brown, Aidan Connolly, Jack Hamilton and Josh Mullin Jack Hamilton modelling Raith Rovers' new home kit (Pic: Tony Fimister)
Produced by Spanish sportswear firm Joma, the Fifers’ new strip, blue as ever, is available in sizes up to XXXXL.

Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel continues as front-of-shirt sponsor and the town’s Carr’s flour mill’s logo features on the back, with Edinburgh-based branding firm Fanwave Digital carrying on as sleeve sponsor and Kirkcaldy Ford Centre advertised on the first team’s shorts.

Adult replica shirts cost £45 and children’s sizes are £35. Shorts are £17 for grown-ups and £14 for kids, with socks priced at £9 and £7.

Aidan Connolly, Josh Mullin, Scott Brown and Jack Hamilton modelling Raith Rovers' new home strip (Pic: Tony Fimister)Aidan Connolly, Josh Mullin, Scott Brown and Jack Hamilton modelling Raith Rovers' new home strip (Pic: Tony Fimister)
Replica turquoise goalkeepers’ strips are available too, priced at £62 and £53.

They can be bought online via https://raithrovers.myshopify.com/ or from the club’s Stark’s Park shop.

Captain Scott Brown, striker Jack Hamilton, winger Aidan Connolly and midfielder Josh Mullin were picked to model the new kit at its launch and it first saw action during Rovers’ Fife Cup penalty shootout win at Kellty Hearts on Saturday.

A club spokesperson said: “We are delighted to unveil our brand new home kit for season 2023/24.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown modelling the Kirkcaldy club's new home kit (Pic: Tony Fimister)Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown modelling the Kirkcaldy club's new home kit (Pic: Tony Fimister)
“The new shirt was designed with the fabric of our club in mind and features the Raith Rovers tartan on the sleeves. It’s a new chapter in Raith Rovers’ story with the same heritage.

“The club would like to thank our home sponsors for their continued support.”

The club’s new away kit has yet to be unveiled.

